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Apartments near golf course for sale in Muscat Governorate, Oman

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Muscat Province
10
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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in As Sifah, Oman
1 bedroom apartment
As Sifah, Oman
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 1
🇴🇲 Oman | Jebel Sifah | 2 finished 1 bedroom apartments | from $173,355Only 2 options on sal…
$2,059
VAT
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Property types in Muscat Governorate

studios
1 BHK

Properties features in Muscat Governorate, Oman

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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