Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Oman
  3. Muscat Province
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Muscat Province, Oman

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Muscat, Oman
2 room apartment
Muscat, Oman
Rooms 2
Number of floors 10
Aida,YitiandYenkit,Muscat,OmanOwnership: 100% foreign ownership Property Type: Apartments (u…
$182,619
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Muscat Province, Oman

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go