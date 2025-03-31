Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Oman
  3. Muscat
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Muscat, Oman

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Muscat, Oman
2 bedroom apartment
Muscat, Oman
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/9
We present a new interesting area for real estate investments. Oman-one-sustained state-o…
$216,138
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Muscat, Oman

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes