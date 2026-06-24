Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Nigeria
  3. Eti Osa
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Eti Osa, Nigeria

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Apartment in Eti Osa, Nigeria
Apartment
Eti Osa, Nigeria
$1,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Eti Osa, Nigeria
Apartment
Eti Osa, Nigeria
$50,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Itirin, Nigeria
3 bedroom apartment
Itirin, Nigeria
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
JOINT VENTURE IN VICTORIA ISLAND LAGOS NIGERIA.  Here is a bare land in this strategic lo…
$8,70M
Leave a request
Billion Dollar BeautiesBillion Dollar Beauties
4 bedroom apartment in Ajah, Nigeria
4 bedroom apartment
Ajah, Nigeria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Ajah is a large neighbourhood in the Lekki area of Lagos. It spans from Victoria Garden City…
$2,23M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Eti Osa, Nigeria

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go