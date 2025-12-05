Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Eti Osa, Nigeria

3 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Ikate, Nigeria
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Ikate, Nigeria
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Lekki is a city in Lagos State, Nigeria. It is located to the east of Lagos city. Lekki is a…
$1,33M
3 bedroom apartment in Itirin, Nigeria
3 bedroom apartment
Itirin, Nigeria
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
JOINT VENTURE IN VICTORIA ISLAND LAGOS NIGERIA.  Here is a bare land in this strategic lo…
$8,70M
4 bedroom apartment in Ajah, Nigeria
4 bedroom apartment
Ajah, Nigeria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Ajah is a large neighbourhood in the Lekki area of Lagos. It spans from Victoria Garden City…
$2,23M
