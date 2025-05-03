Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua

3 properties total found
2 bedroom house in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
2 bedroom house
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
Welcome to Casa Madrono, a sanctuary nestled within the prestigious Pelican Eyes residence i…
$279,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
4 bedroom house
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 4 000 m²
Number of floors 1
A BEAUTIFUL OCEAN VIEW GREEN HOME This property is located just one kilometer from Playa …
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
3 bedroom house
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing the luxurious 3-bedroom model house at El Encanto del Sur, nestled within the pr…
Price on request
Leave a request
