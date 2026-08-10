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Houses for sale in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua

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12 properties total found
4 bedroom house in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
4 bedroom house
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 17 000 m²
House for Sale on the Outskirts of Eastern San Juan del Sur - $289.00Discover a unique oppor…
$289,000
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6 bedroom house in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
6 bedroom house
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Home for Sale in La Talanguera, San Juan del Sur – Unmatched Panoramic Views Locat…
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2 bedroom house in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
2 bedroom house
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
Welcome to Casa Madrono, a sanctuary nestled within the prestigious Pelican Eyes residence i…
$279,000
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
House 10 bedrooms in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
House 10 bedrooms
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 1
Welcome to your dream home: a magnificent one-story, custom Hacienda-style residence with si…
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2 bedroom house in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
2 bedroom house
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
Fantastic Opportunity: 2-Bedroom House in a Gated Community Nestled within a serene and s…
$99,000
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2 bedroom house in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
2 bedroom house
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 500 m²
Property for Sale 3 km from Playa Remanso – new price $239.00‍Located in a peaceful area sur…
$239,000
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4 bedroom house in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
4 bedroom house
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
Three-Unit Property in the Heart of the City Center This remarkable property, constructed…
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House 10 bedrooms in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
House 10 bedrooms
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 269 m²
Number of floors 1
Price: $349,000 USD Location: Barrio La Talanguera, San Juan del Sur Distance: Just 100 me…
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3 bedroom house in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
3 bedroom house
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 4 000 m²
Number of floors 1
This property is located just one kilometer from Playa Marsella Beach, and features three be…
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6 bedroom house in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
6 bedroom house
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
🌴 Property for Sale in Bosques del Mar - San Juan del Sur 🌊 Live the dream in this charmi…
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3 bedroom house in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
3 bedroom house
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing the luxurious 3-bedroom model house at El Encanto del Sur, nestled within the pr…
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3 room house in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
3 room house
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
NEW PRICE $99,000 ‍ Introducing an extraordinary project brought to you by BVN Real Estate…
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