Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Nicaragua
  3. Rivas
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Rivas, Nicaragua

San Juan del Sur
15
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom house in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
3 bedroom house
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing the luxurious 3-bedroom model house at El Encanto del Sur, nestled within the pr…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room house in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
3 room house
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
NEW PRICE $99,000 ‍ Introducing an extraordinary project brought to you by BVN Real Estate…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
4 bedroom house
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 4 000 m²
Number of floors 1
A BEAUTIFUL OCEAN VIEW GREEN HOME This property is located just one kilometer from Playa …
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Rivas, Nicaragua

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go