Want to become a citizen by making a real estate investment? We tell you in which countries it is possible

Citizenship of any country can be obtained on the grounds that are prescribed in the relevant law of a particular state. For example, you can get citizenship by birthright , by naturalization , by marriage to a citizen, or by making a special contribution to the development of the country. And in some countries, citizenship can be obtained through investment. Today we will tell you in which places it can be done by investing specifically in real estate. Spoiler: the record holders in this case are the Caribbean countries (6 out of 8 countries).

We also emphasize that our material does not include many countries that also offer investment programs (for example, Greece and Cyprus). The point is that they are about obtaining residence permits, not citizenship. In this case, we will focus on the latter.

It is important to take into account that some states have suspended or limited the acceptance of applications for Russians, Ukrainians, and Belarusians. We will mark them with the symbol “*”.

Antigua and Barbuda *

Antigua and Barbuda is a nation located in the eastern Leeward Islands, between the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean. The country consists of two main islands, Antigua and Barbuda, as well as several smaller islands and islets. The capital of the country is the city of St. John's. The most important sectors of the economy are tourism and agriculture.

About the program

There are three situations in which buying property in Antigua and Barbuda will give you citizenship:

Personal investments starting at $200,000.

This is the most affordable option through which you take individual ownership of the property.

Individual investment from $400,000.

Joint purchase from $400,000.

Alternatively, you can split the investment amount with the other applicant by jointly purchasing at least $400,000 worth of real estate (at least $200,000 each). The title to the property will also belong to both of you.

The passport also receives the entire family of the investor: parents over 55, children under 30, grandparents, brothers, and sisters. It is not necessary to reside in the country.

Application processing fees depend on the size of your family. For a single applicant or a family of four or fewer, the fee is $30,000. For families of five or more, the fee is $15,000 for each additional dependent.

Important condition: the property cannot be resold for a period of 5 years after purchase, except for the purchase of an alternative, officially approved property in Antigua and Barbuda.

More details— cip.gov.ag .

The main benefits of Antigua and Barbuda citizenship include

Visa-free entry to more than 150 countries, including the UK, EU countries, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

Antigua and Barbuda allows its citizens to hold dual citizenship . This means that you can be a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda and another country at the same time.

. This means that you can be a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda and another country at the same time. Tax benefits. There is no income tax, capital gains tax, or inheritance tax. In addition, there is a low corporate tax rate of 25%.

Vanuatu

Vanuatu is a country in Oceania that is located in the Pacific Ocean and includes about 80 islands. Vanuatu's landscapes range from emerald jungles and volcanoes to white-sand beaches and coral reefs. The capital of Vanuatu is Port Vila.

About the program

Investing in real estate is one of the most popular and affordable options for Vanuatu citizenship. The minimum investment threshold is $200,000.

There is a one-time application processing fee of $15,000.

Include in-country contracts and external costs such as flights and accommodations in your budget.

Waiting for a decision takes approximately 3–6 months.

More details— vancitizenship.gov.vu.

The main benefits of a Vanuatu passport are as follows

Visa-free entry to 96 countries, including the UK, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Russia.

Vanuatu has no personal income tax, capital gains tax, inheritance tax, gift tax, or wealth tax.

Vanuatu's corporate tax rate is only 12.5%. This is much lower than corporate tax rates in most other countries.

The ability to incorporate an International Business Company (IBC) without paying tax for 20 years.

The opportunity to study at British universities on preferential terms.

Grenada *

Grenada is an island nation in the Caribbean spread over 344 km². The capital of Grenada is the city of St. George's. The average temperature here is +26 °C all year round. The three pillars of this country's economy are agriculture, tourism, and investment from the citizenship program.

About the program

In August 2013, Grenada passed Act 15, which allowed investing in government-approved fixed-asset projects and applying for citizenship with family members.

In May 2019, Grenada passed an amendment to the aforementioned law. It allows multiple investors to invest in one government-approved project.

The investment must include $220,000 plus a $50,000 government fee. After 5 years, the property can be sold, recovering the investment.

A total of four generations (including spouses, children, parents, grandparents, sisters, and brothers) can obtain Grenada citizenship on a single application.

Waiting for a decision: 3–4 months.

The main benefits of Grenadian citizenship are as follows

By obtaining Grenadian citizenship , an investor will have access to all the rights of indigenous Grenadians, among them:

Convenient tax regime for businesses. Grenada has generous incentive packages, including full import duty exemption, tax exemption, and export incentives. Here, you will be exempt from the following types of taxes: capital gains, net worth, inheritance, and gift taxes. Finally, there is duty-free trade in the Caribbean.

Mobility and freedom of movement. With Grenada citizenship, you can travel visa-free to 144+ countries around the world, including the UK, Schengen countries, Russia, and Singapore. By the way, Grenada is one of the very few countries whose citizens can travel to the People's Republic of China without first obtaining a visa. Also, since dual citizenship is recognized here, you will be free to keep your original citizenship.

Fast track to the United States. Grenada is the only island country in the Caribbean that can qualify for an E2 visa to reside in the United States.

Education. With a US E-2 visa, your children will be able to attend K-12 public schools for free, and as students, they will be able to study in the States.

Dominica *

Dominica, an island nation in the Caribbean Sea, is famous for its marvelous natural beauty and its volcanic origin. The island belongs to the northern part of the Lesser Antilles archipelago. The capital of Dominica is Roseau.

About the program

The minimum investment in Dominica real estate must be at least $200,000. Plus, the property must be approved by the Commonwealth government. All approved projects are listed here. You must have owned the property for at least three years.

By applying for the program, an investor can expect citizenship for themselves, their parents, grandparents, children under the age of 30, and siblings.

Once the application is approved, the following state fees will apply: $25,000 for the principal applicant, $35,000 for the principal applicant and up to three dependents, and $50,000 for the principal applicant and up to five dependents.

There are also additional fees to participate in the program: the application processing fee is $1000, and the security clearance fee will vary depending on the age and status of the applicants: $7500 for the principal applicant, $4000 for a spouse, and $4000 for any dependents 16 years of age or older.

Living in Dominica is optional, and all processing is done remotely. The time required to complete the process is between 3 and 6 months.

More details are at cbiu.gov.dm .

The main bonuses of Dominica citizenship

Visa-free travel to 144 countries around the world.

Attractive tax policy: Dominica does not tax foreign income, capital gains, inheritance, dividends, wealth, or gifts.

Citizenship is inherited by newborns.

The country allows dual citizenship.

St. Kitts and Nevis *

St. Kitts and Nevis are two small islands located in the Caribbean Sea. They are famous for their beautiful white-sand beaches and crystal-clear waters.

About the investment program

The St. Kitts and Nevis program is one of the oldest; the country began issuing passports for investment back in 1984.

When applying, applicants have the option to include their children under the age of 30, as well as parents who have reached the age of 55 and even siblings.

There are two options for investing in real estate in the country:

Invest $400,000, with the option to sell the property after 5 years.

Invest $200,000, but the return period will be 7 years. And the choice of objects in this case is much narrower.

In addition, you will be required to pay for a background check and a non-refundable fee. The amount depends on the relationship: the fee for a child will be $10,000 and for a sibling, $40,000.

You will have to wait about 3–6 months for a decision.

More details: ciu.gov.kn .

The main benefits of a St. Kitts and Nevis passport

Visa-free travel to more than 150 countries.

Dual citizenship is allowed.

No taxation on worldwide income.

Citizenship is for life and can be inherited by the next generation.

St. Lucia *

St. Lucia is known as a tropical paradise with white-sand beaches and a warm ocean. The symbol of the country is the famous Piton Mountains, which are volcanic formations and are recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The capital of St. Lucia is Castries.

About the program

The minimum real estate investment is $200,000. Also, be prepared to have your credit checked and pay a non-refundable administrative and processing fee. The final amount depends on the number of family members qualifying. For example, the cost of the security check is $7,500 for the main applicant and $5000 for each additional program participant.

In addition to the principal investor, family members—spouse, children under 30 years of age, and parents over 56 years of age—can also apply for a St. Lucia passport. It will be possible to sell the purchased property after 5 years.

Under the program, one can invest in hotels, luxury properties, and other tourist infrastructure approved by the government.

Application processing period: 3–6 months.

The main bonuses that Saint Lucia citizenship gives you

Visa-free travel to 146 countries.

You can use the services of banks in EU countries and pay taxes at lower rates.

There is no global tax on income, dividends, wealth, or inheritance.

Benefits for children's education at British universities.

Egypt

How much does citizenship cost in Egypt? If you invest in real estate, you must have a minimum of $300,000 (recently the minimum threshold was $500,000). Moreover, the amount can be paid in installments for a year. Transfers must be made in foreign currency, preferably in US dollars.

For the purpose of obtaining Egyptian citizenship , it is possible to buy properties that are either state-owned or owned by any Egyptian company or individual.

Once the necessary conditions are met and the investment is made, the passport is granted immediately.

More details are at investinegypt.gov.eg .

The main benefits of an Egyptian passport:

The right to enter 72 countries (not counting dependent and partially recognized territories).

Low cost of living.

Investor has the right to freely establish private companies or funds in Egypt.

Ability to use free medical services and receive free education.

Turkey *

Under the program, not only the main applicants, but also their spouses, minor children under 18 years of age, and parents can obtain Turkish citizenship.

To participate in the program it is necessary to invest from $400,000 in real estate. Three years after the investment, the investment can be returned while retaining the citizenship obtained.

Obtaining Turkish citizenship expands opportunities for visa-free entry to Asian countries such as Japan, Singapore, and Thailand. And Turkey's cooperation with the United States provides a unique opportunity to obtain an E-2 investor visa for five years.

The application process takes about 2–3 months.

More details— invest.gov.tr .

The main bonuses that Turkish citizenship gives you

Visa-free entry to 113 countries.

Turkish citizens can obtain a tourist visa to the United States for as long as 10 years (category B-1/B-2). This requires an interview at the U.S. Consulate General in Istanbul or at a U.S. mission abroad.

The Trade and Navigation Agreement between Turkey and the United States allows Turkish citizens to obtain an E-2 business visa in the States, authorizing them to do business and reside there.

Turkish citizens have the advantage of free care at public hospitals and discounts on medical services at private clinics through health insurance.

Children of investors can go to kindergartens and study in schools in Turkey for free.

So where is the cheapest place to get citizenship for real estate investments? In the first six listed Caribbean countries: Antigua and Barbuda, Vanuatu, Dominica, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, and Grenada. The passport is more expensive in Egypt and Turkey.

