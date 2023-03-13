The Schengen Information System has been updated. The modifications are already in effect

On March 7, 2023, the upgraded Schengen Information System (SIS) went live . The purpose of these upgrades is to provide national authorities with more complete and reliable information to ensure maximum security.

What is SIS? It is the largest information exchange system. It is aimed at security and border control in Europe. The system contains information about wanted or missing persons, third-country nationals who are not legally present in the EU, and lost or stolen items.

Where does SIS operate? Today, the updated SIS operates in 30 countries in Europe (26 EU member states and associated countries under the Schengen Agreement). Cyprus is due to join the system in the summer of 2023.

A summary of the updated features in the system is as follows:

From now on, there will be clearer rules and improved structures for sharing information through national contact points (SIRENE offices).

The system will analyze new categories of data: palm prints, fingerprints, and even DNA records of missing persons.

National authorities will be able to issue preventive warnings in the system to protect certain categories of vulnerable persons (children at risk of abduction or potential victims of terrorism, human trafficking, gender-based violence, or armed conflict/military action).

Additional tools to prevent and deter irregular migration have emerged. Return decisions will be part of the information transmitted in the system.

Who has access to the system? Europol, the national immigration authorities, and the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex).

