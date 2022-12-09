Which country’s passport is the best in the world? The latest passport ranking is published

Passport Index has published the current rating of passports. We tell you which countries’ passports are in the top five, and which, on the contrary, are at the bottom of the list.

The main criterion during the evaluation is mobility, that is, the number of countries that can be visited without a visa or under the simplified entry regime (visa on arrival).

Which countries are in the top 5 for the quality of passports?

1 place — the United Arab Emirates: visa-free travel is available to 121 countries, simplified entry — to 59.

— the United Arab Emirates: visa-free travel is available to 121 countries, simplified entry — to 59. 2 place is shared by 11 countries: Germany, Sweden, Finland, Luxembourg, Spain, France, Italy, Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, South Korea.

is shared by 11 countries: Germany, Sweden, Finland, Luxembourg, Spain, France, Italy, Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, South Korea. 3 place is taken by 8 countries: Denmark, Belgium, Portugal, Norway, Poland, Ireland, USA, New Zealand.

is taken by 8 countries: Denmark, Belgium, Portugal, Norway, Poland, Ireland, USA, New Zealand. 4 place is shared by the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Japan, the United Kingdom and Australia.

is shared by the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Japan, the United Kingdom and Australia. 5 place went to Singapore, Malta, Lithuania, Slovakia, and Canada.

The last position is held by the passport of Afghanistan: visa-free visa is available only in 5 countries, and a visa is required in 160 countries. Also among the «weakest» are passports of Syria, Iraq, Pakistan, Somalia, and Yemen.