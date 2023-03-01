Namibia opens up the possibility of obtaining a residence permit for investment. Details

Namibia has its own investment immigration program now. Now it will be possible to obtain a residence permit in this country through the purchase of real estate.

Here are the key details:

To get a residence permit in Namibia, you need to buy real estate worth $316 thousand and more in the government-approved project President’s Links Estate.

Getting a temporary residence permit will take about three months.

The document is valid for 5 years.

A residence permit gives the right to work in the country.

After 7 years of preserving the investment, you can get a permanent residence permit.

It is also noted that the Namibian government has provided a number of attractive opportunities for foreign investors: including tax initiatives, syndicated lending, and a technology «one window» for international companies.