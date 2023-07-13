Denmark has experienced a shortage of specialists in more than 60 areas. Therefore, the Danish Government has published lists of specialties the country needs most. Part of this list is only relevant until the end of this year.

Denmark faces an acute staff shortage in 66 professions: highly skilled and unskilled. According to information published on the website of the Danish International Employment and Integration Agency (SIRI), foreign professionals will be able to apply for employment under the same conditions as the indigenous population.

Part of the professions list will be relevant until June 30, 2025, and another part — only until December 31, 2023.

We also recall that Denmark adopted a new immigration law: specialists with a high salary will be issued a residence permit. To do this, you need to work in the country, receiving an annual salary of at least €50,000. However, it is still quite difficult to obtain Danish citizenship.

Here is a list of all the fields with a lack of specialists:

Managers in the field of production and service:

  • Warehouse Manager
    Required education: At least three years education at bachelor level
    Is on the list until 30 June 2025

Economics, administration and sales:

  • Auditor
    Required education: Master's degree
    Is on the list until 30 June 2025
     
  • Accounting Controller
    Required education: At least three years education at bachelor level
    Is on the list until 30 June 2025

Natural Science and engineering:

  • Chemist
    Required education: Master’s degree
    Is on the list until 30 June 2025
     
  • Automation Engineer
    Required education: Professional Bachelor's degree or Master’s degree
    Is on the list until 30 June 2025
     
  • Civil Engineer
    Required education: Professional Bachelor's degree or Master’s degree
    Is on the list until 30 June 2025
     
  • Town Planner
    Required education: Master’s degree
    Is on the list until 30 June 2025

Teaching and educational work:

  • Subject Teacher at a Vocational Upper Secondary Education
    Required education: Professional Bachelor’s degree + Danish official recognition*
    Is on the list until 30 June 2025
     
  • Business College Teacher
    Required education: Master’s degree + Danish official recognition*
    Is on the list until 30 June 2025
     
  • Primary School Teacher
    Required education: Professional Bachelor’s degree + Danish official recognition*
    Is on the list until 30 June 2025
     
  • Child Care Worker/Support Worker
    Required education: Professional Bachelor’s degree
    Is on the list until 30 June 2025
     
  • Social Education Worker
    Required education: Professional Bachelor’s degree
    Is on the list until 30 June 2025

Healthcare:

  • Chief Physician
    Required education: Master's degree + Danish authorization*
    Is on the list until 30 June 2025
     
  • Medical Doctor
    Required education: Master's degree + Danish authorization*
    Is on the list until 30 June 2025
     
  • Doctor with a Specialty
    Required education: Master’s degree + Danish authorization*
    Is on the list until 30 June 2025
     
  • Nurse
    Required education: Professional Bachelor's degree + Danish authorization*
    Is on the list until 30 June 2025
     
  • Nurse with a Specialty
    Required education: Professional Bachelor’s degree + Danish authorization*
    Is on the list until 30 June 2025
     
  • Midwife
    Required education: Professional Bachelor’s degree + Danish authorization*
    Is on the list until 30 June 2025
     
  • Dietary Worker
    Required education: Professional Bachelor’s degree
    Is on the list until 30 June 2025
     
  • Occupational therapist
    Required education: Professional Bachelor’s degree + Danish authorization*
    Is on the list until 30 June 2025

Information and communication technology:

  • IT Consultant
    Required education: At least three years IT education at bachelor level
    Is on the list until 30 June 2025
     
  • IT Architect
    Required education: At least three years IT education at bachelor level
    Is on the list until 30 June 2025
     
  • IT Engineer
    Required education: At least three years IT education at bachelor level
    Is on the list until 30 June 2025
     
  • IT Security Consultant
    Required education: At least three years IT education at bachelor level
    Is on the list until 30 June 2025

Law, social science and culture:

  • Economist
    Required education: Master’s degree
    Is on the list until 30 June 2025
     
  • Social Worker
    Required education: Professional Bachelor’s degree
    Is on the list until 30 June 2025
     
  • Priest
    Required education: Master’s degree
    Is on the list until 30 June 2025

Information and communication technician work:

  • IT operator

Technician work in science, engineering and shipping and aviation:

  • Architectural Technology and Construction Manager
    Required education: Professional Bachelor's degree
    Is on the list until 30 June 2025

Technicians and assistants in healthcare:

  • Radiographer
    Required education: Professional Bachelor's degree + Danish authorization*
    Is on the list until 30 June 2025
     
  • Pharmacy Technician
    Required education: Professional Bachelor’s degree + Danish official permission**
    Is on the list until 30 June 2025

Science and engineering associate professionals:

  • Laboratory Technician
  • Plumber
  • Technical designer

Business and administration associate professionals:

  • Sales and Account Manager
  • Logistic Employee, sales and purchasing 
  • Medical Secretary

Legal, social, cultural and related associate professionals:

  • Family counselor
  • Parish Clerk
  • Parish assistant
  • Sous chef, kitchen

Numerical and material recording clerks:

  • Accountant's assistant
  • Bookkeeper
  • Bookkeeping and Accounting Clerk

General and secretary clerks:

  • Office Assistant

Personal services workers:

  • Chef
  • Hairdresser

Personal care workers:

  • Social and Health Care Assistant, institutions and hospitals
    Requirement: Danish authorisation
     
  • Social and Health Care Assistant, private homes
    Requirement: Danish authorisation

Building and related trades workers (excluding electricians):

  • Kitchen fitter
  • Carpenter
  • Plumber
  • Building Painter and Decorator

Market-oriented skilled agricultural and nursery workers:

  • Landscape Gardener

Food processing, woodworking, garment and other craft and related trades workers:

  • Baker
  • Cabinetmaker

Electrical and electronic trades workers:

  • Electrician
  • Automatic technical technician
  • Electronics technician
  • Telecommunications technician

Metal, machinery and related trades workers:

  • Blacksmith
  • Sheet Metal Worker
  • Industrial Technician
  • CNC-operator
  • Mechanic, passenger cars and vans
  • Bicycle mechanic

 