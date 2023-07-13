In Denmark, there is a shortage of qualified specialists in 66 professions. Full list of specialties

Denmark has experienced a shortage of specialists in more than 60 areas. Therefore, the Danish Government has published lists of specialties the country needs most. Part of this list is only relevant until the end of this year.

Denmark faces an acute staff shortage in 66 professions: highly skilled and unskilled. According to information published on the website of the Danish International Employment and Integration Agency (SIRI), foreign professionals will be able to apply for employment under the same conditions as the indigenous population.

Part of the professions list will be relevant until June 30, 2025, and another part — only until December 31, 2023.

We also recall that Denmark adopted a new immigration law: specialists with a high salary will be issued a residence permit. To do this, you need to work in the country, receiving an annual salary of at least €50,000. However, it is still quite difficult to obtain Danish citizenship.

Here is a list of all the fields with a lack of specialists: