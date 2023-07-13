Denmark has experienced a shortage of specialists in more than 60 areas. Therefore, the Danish Government has published lists of specialties the country needs most. Part of this list is only relevant until the end of this year.
Denmark faces an acute staff shortage in 66 professions: highly skilled and unskilled. According to information published on the website of the Danish International Employment and Integration Agency (SIRI), foreign professionals will be able to apply for employment under the same conditions as the indigenous population.
Part of the professions list will be relevant until June 30, 2025, and another part — only until December 31, 2023.
We also recall that Denmark adopted a new immigration law: specialists with a high salary will be issued a residence permit. To do this, you need to work in the country, receiving an annual salary of at least €50,000. However, it is still quite difficult to obtain Danish citizenship.
Here is a list of all the fields with a lack of specialists:
|
Managers in the field of production and service:
- Warehouse Manager
Required education: At least three years education at bachelor level
Is on the list until 30 June 2025
|
Economics, administration and sales:
- Auditor
Required education: Master's degree
Is on the list until 30 June 2025
- Accounting Controller
Required education: At least three years education at bachelor level
Is on the list until 30 June 2025
|
Natural Science and engineering:
- Chemist
Required education: Master’s degree
Is on the list until 30 June 2025
- Automation Engineer
Required education: Professional Bachelor's degree or Master’s degree
Is on the list until 30 June 2025
- Civil Engineer
Required education: Professional Bachelor's degree or Master’s degree
Is on the list until 30 June 2025
- Town Planner
Required education: Master’s degree
Is on the list until 30 June 2025
Teaching and educational work:
- Subject Teacher at a Vocational Upper Secondary Education
Required education: Professional Bachelor’s degree + Danish official recognition*
Is on the list until 30 June 2025
- Business College Teacher
Required education: Master’s degree + Danish official recognition*
Is on the list until 30 June 2025
- Primary School Teacher
Required education: Professional Bachelor’s degree + Danish official recognition*
Is on the list until 30 June 2025
- Child Care Worker/Support Worker
Required education: Professional Bachelor’s degree
Is on the list until 30 June 2025
- Social Education Worker
Required education: Professional Bachelor’s degree
Is on the list until 30 June 2025
|
Healthcare:
- Chief Physician
Required education: Master's degree + Danish authorization*
Is on the list until 30 June 2025
- Medical Doctor
Required education: Master's degree + Danish authorization*
Is on the list until 30 June 2025
- Doctor with a Specialty
Required education: Master’s degree + Danish authorization*
Is on the list until 30 June 2025
- Nurse
Required education: Professional Bachelor's degree + Danish authorization*
Is on the list until 30 June 2025
- Nurse with a Specialty
Required education: Professional Bachelor’s degree + Danish authorization*
Is on the list until 30 June 2025
- Midwife
Required education: Professional Bachelor’s degree + Danish authorization*
Is on the list until 30 June 2025
- Dietary Worker
Required education: Professional Bachelor’s degree
Is on the list until 30 June 2025
- Occupational therapist
Required education: Professional Bachelor’s degree + Danish authorization*
Is on the list until 30 June 2025
|
Information and communication technology:
- IT Consultant
Required education: At least three years IT education at bachelor level
Is on the list until 30 June 2025
- IT Architect
Required education: At least three years IT education at bachelor level
Is on the list until 30 June 2025
- IT Engineer
Required education: At least three years IT education at bachelor level
Is on the list until 30 June 2025
- IT Security Consultant
Required education: At least three years IT education at bachelor level
Is on the list until 30 June 2025
|
Law, social science and culture:
- Economist
Required education: Master’s degree
Is on the list until 30 June 2025
- Social Worker
Required education: Professional Bachelor’s degree
Is on the list until 30 June 2025
- Priest
Required education: Master’s degree
Is on the list until 30 June 2025
Information and communication technician work:
|
Technician work in science, engineering and shipping and aviation:
- Architectural Technology and Construction Manager
Required education: Professional Bachelor's degree
Is on the list until 30 June 2025
|
Technicians and assistants in healthcare:
- Radiographer
Required education: Professional Bachelor's degree + Danish authorization*
Is on the list until 30 June 2025
- Pharmacy Technician
Required education: Professional Bachelor’s degree + Danish official permission**
Is on the list until 30 June 2025
|
Science and engineering associate professionals:
- Laboratory Technician
- Plumber
- Technical designer
|
Business and administration associate professionals:
- Sales and Account Manager
- Logistic Employee, sales and purchasing
- Medical Secretary
|
Legal, social, cultural and related associate professionals:
- Family counselor
- Parish Clerk
- Parish assistant
- Sous chef, kitchen
|
Numerical and material recording clerks:
- Accountant's assistant
- Bookkeeper
- Bookkeeping and Accounting Clerk
|
General and secretary clerks:
|
Personal services workers:
|
Personal care workers:
- Social and Health Care Assistant, institutions and hospitals
Requirement: Danish authorisation
- Social and Health Care Assistant, private homes
Requirement: Danish authorisation
|
Building and related trades workers (excluding electricians):
- Kitchen fitter
- Carpenter
- Plumber
- Building Painter and Decorator
|
Market-oriented skilled agricultural and nursery workers:
|
Food processing, woodworking, garment and other craft and related trades workers:
|
Electrical and electronic trades workers:
- Electrician
- Automatic technical technician
- Electronics technician
- Telecommunications technician
|
Metal, machinery and related trades workers:
- Blacksmith
- Sheet Metal Worker
- Industrial Technician
- CNC-operator
- Mechanic, passenger cars and vans
- Bicycle mechanic