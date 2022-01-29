Citizenship by investment in EU countries. What will change in 2022?

Recently, emigration programs have become increasingly popular, and these include obtaining citizenship by investment. Together with APEX Capital Partners immigration expert Yulia Gotskaya, we had already discussed the most popular destinations among investors in 2021. Now is the time to tell you what will change in 2022.

We have talked about emigration trends in a series of three articles with our APEX Capital Partners:

And now let’s briefly talk about the latest changes in these programs for 2022:

Montenegro has extended its program — Citizenship by investment — until the end of 2022 with some changes and additions: a contribution to the innovation development fund in the amount of 100 thousand euros was added; concerning the documents, the provision of medical certificates and an internal Russian passport was canceled.



Now same-sex marriages are valid for citizenship applications. They are not registered in Russia,

but can be done in Montenegro. On the issue of filing applications of spouses in a civil marriage

we are waiting on the Ministry of Montenegro for additional clarifications and criteria for confirming the status

of civil spouses.

St. Kitts has launched a new $175,000 social infrastructure investment program for a family of 2 to 4 people.

Saint Lucia has extended the $250,000 government bond option until the end of 2022.

Portugal (program «Golden Visa», residence permit) — increased the amount of investment in venture capital funds to 500 thousand euros.

Investments in the purchase of residential real estate in the amount of at least 500 thousand euros are allowed only in continental Portugal, the Azores, and Madeira.

The purchase and restoration of real estate for residential purposes of at least € 350,000 is only permitted in mainland Portugal, the Azores, and Madeira. Investments in non-residential real estate are still allowed throughout the continent and islands (in investment options of 350,000 euros or 500,000 euros). Investment in company creation: the investment limit has increased from 5 new jobs to 10. Bank deposits and investments in securities: the limit has been increased from 1 million euros to 1.5 million euros.

Information provided by Apex Capital Corporation.