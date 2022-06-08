In the light of the recent events that have stirred up the world political scene and changed the lives of millions of people, Argentina and Montenegro have decided to simplify the obtention of a residence permit for «digital nomads», IT specialists forced to change their place of residence. Read more in our article!

Argentina offers residence permits to «digital nomads»

Since May 20, a simplified, temporary version of the residence permit has been available to «digital nomads». Foreigners employed outside of the country gained the ability to work remotely from Argentine territory. The government has given them permission to reside in the country under this program for up to six months. If necessary, this period can be extended for another six months (without local sponsorship).

But this relaxation does not apply to everyone. Such privileges are now available exclusively to foreigners who do not require a visa to visit Argentina as tourists in peaceful times (the text implies the current political upheaval is an non-peaceful time). To apply, it is enough to contact the immigration service in Argentina, or you can do it through the consulate.

Basic requirements:

Applicants must document their employment outside Argentina by presenting an employment contract, a work certificate, payment receipts or other proof of income.

It is also necessary to attach to the application for an accelerated short-term residence permit your CV with an indication of your professional experience and details about education.

Important! All these documents must be apostilled and legalized if they are issued outside Argentina. If they are not written in Spanish, they must be translated.

To renew your permission to work remotely in Argentina, you must confirm that you still meet the eligibility criteria for this program, as well as have no criminal records in Argentina. Another important nuance: in order to extend their period of stay under this program, the applicant must be in the territory of Argentina for at least half the period of validity of the initial permit.

Dependants: Under Argentine law, foreigners living on short-term residence permits cannot sponsor dependant family members.

Montenegro plans to issue a residence permit not only to «digital nomads», but also to any freelancers

Montenegro will allow entry on long-term D visas with the possibility of issuing a residence permit for up to 24 months to «digital nomads» and freelancers in non-IT fields working for foreign companies. So far, the bill has only been considered by the Parliament, but the level of income of applicants required to participate in the program is not yet known.