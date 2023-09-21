Homelessness has recently become a real problem for the European Union. According to the latest data, the number of people without shelter in EU countries is approaching one million. This figure has increased significantly due to various negative events taking place in the world.

In 2022, there will officially be 84 thousand homeless people in Germany and more than 28 thousand in Spain. Such data was published in a report by the charity organization FEANTSA.

Ruth Owen, deputy director of the organization, emphasizes that the problem of homelessness in the European Union continues to worsen. To illustrate, there are 30% more homeless people sleeping on the streets of Paris compared to 2019, and 70% more in Barcelona over the last 10 years.

The war in Ukraine has worsened an already dire situation. The economic impact of the war has hit poor families hard, making housing even less affordable. In addition, organizations assisting the homeless have also faced financial difficulties—inflation and rising energy prices have also affected them.

Although a European Platform to End Homelessness was established in 2021, no visible progress has been made so far. The FEANTSA report showed that only two of the 27 EU Member States have made visible progress in addressing the problem in recent years: Denmark and Austria.