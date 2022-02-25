A charming, traditional, Scandinavian-style house is now for sale in Sweden. Judging by the map, the house is located near the border with Finland — moreover, in an extremely picturesque place. Near this house in Sweden there are many lakes, the Arctic Circle, hills and even the Yolopukki residence (it is only 100 kilometers from the cottage). Let’s consider the property in more detail.

Cottage 1 bedroom Norrbotten County, Sweden $81,432 2 Rooms 1 Bedrooms 1 bath 70 m² 2/2 Floor

So, this two-story cottage is located in a lakeside area in the province of Norrbotten, next to the village of Neistenkangas. However, the nearest settlement that you should focus on when searching is the Finnish town of Pello. The closest Finnish neighbors from the cottage are within easy reach. You just need to cross the bridge (it can be seen in the photos of the cottage) over the river Turneelven. The street where the house for sale is located is also called Pellovägen.

The house on the bank of the river is compact, it has an area of 70 square meters. The building has 2 floors and one bathroom. The size of the plot is 17 acres. The cottage is painted in a traditional Swedish hue of red. The Swedes began to massively paint wooden houses in this particular shade at the end of the 19th century. Thus, poor but resourceful peasants made their houses look more like brick, and secondly, red paint (a by-product from copper production) protected the wood from rotting. In the house you can see a spacious kitchen-living room with a stove, a private sauna (this is not uncommon for this area) and a large common room with sleeping accommodations on the second floor.

By the way, don’t be fooled by summer photos of the property — this house is located beyond the actual Arctic Circle. Its official border is 20 kilometers from it. So what does that mean? In winter — the northern lights, deer, a lot of snow and short daylight hours, and in summer — always bright (almost never-setting) sun, a comfortable cool climate, lots of berries and mushrooms.

The area in which the cottage is located is very attractive for tourists. The fact is that 100 kilometers from here is the heart of Lapland and the habitat of Santa Claus — the town of Rovaniemi, where hundreds of thousands of guests from all over the world come during the season. In addition, ski resorts, museums, zoos and other interesting places can be found in the surrounding area. No wonder there are many cottages for rent in and around Pello.

In the village where the house is located, there is a cafe, a hairdresser’s and several food shops. The cost of a cottage overlooking Lapland is 84.9 thousand dollars.