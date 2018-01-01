Residential complex New low-rise residence Nef 05 in a green area with well-developed infrastructure, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 160,914
About the complex
The residence features an events room and a meeting room, a cinema. a fitness center, a parking, a swimming pool, a kids' playground.
Completion - May, 2025.Advantages
- Installment plan for 12 months with 60% down payment is possible
- Suitable for citizenship
- Bus stp - 230 meters
- Prk - 400 meters
- Metro station - 850 meters
- Shopping mall - 2.8 km
- Levent - 6.1 km
- Maslak - 6 km
- TEM Highway - 3 km
- E5 Highway - 1 km
New building location
