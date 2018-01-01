  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New low-rise residence Nef 05 in a green area with well-developed infrastructure, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex New low-rise residence Nef 05 in a green area with well-developed infrastructure, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 160,914
Residential complex New low-rise residence Nef 05 in a green area with well-developed infrastructure, Istanbul, Turkey
About the complex

The residence features an events room and a meeting room, a cinema. a fitness center, a parking, a swimming pool, a kids' playground.

Completion - May, 2025.

Advantages
  • Installment plan for 12 months with 60% down payment is possible
  • Suitable for citizenship
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Bus stp - 230 meters
  • Prk - 400 meters
  • Metro station - 850 meters
  • Shopping mall - 2.8 km
  • Levent - 6.1 km
  • Maslak - 6 km
  • TEM Highway - 3 km
  • E5 Highway - 1 km
Marmara Region, Turkey
