Residential complex New apartments with views of the sea and Aydos forest, in a residential complex with well-developed infrastructure, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 176,000
About the complex
The residential complex has 3 buildings with different layouts of apartments with 2-5 bedrooms. Two buildings have 12 floors and one has 16 floors.
Apartments with views of the sea and Aydos forest from the first floor.Facilities and equipment in the house
The project also has a cafe, movie theater, vitamin bar, sauna, steam room, tennis and basketball courts, game room, kindergarten, picnic area, walking paths, 24-hour security, charging stations for electric cars, and rainwater storage system.Location and nearby infrastructure
Located in a quiet green area of Kartal. Easy access to some necessary places:
- 2 minutes to TEM highway
- 5 minutes to Kadıköy metro line
- 5 minutes to Kartal IDO
- 15 minutes from the sea
- 15 minutes to Sabiha Gokcen Airport
- 18 minutes to 15th of July Martyrs Bridge.
New building location
