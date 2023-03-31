  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex New apartments with views of the sea and Aydos forest, in a residential complex with well-developed infrastructure, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex New apartments with views of the sea and Aydos forest, in a residential complex with well-developed infrastructure, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 176,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex New apartments with views of the sea and Aydos forest, in a residential complex with well-developed infrastructure, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey
1 / 2
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residential complex has 3 buildings with different layouts of apartments with 2-5 bedrooms. Two buildings have 12 floors and one has 16 floors.

Apartments with views of the sea and Aydos forest from the first floor.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The project also has a cafe, movie theater, vitamin bar, sauna, steam room, tennis and basketball courts, game room, kindergarten, picnic area, walking paths, 24-hour security, charging stations for electric cars, and rainwater storage system.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in a quiet green area of Kartal. Easy access to some necessary places:

  • 2 minutes to TEM highway
  • 5 minutes to Kadıköy metro line
  • 5 minutes to Kartal IDO
  • 15 minutes from the sea
  • 15 minutes to Sabiha Gokcen Airport
  • 18 minutes to 15th of July Martyrs Bridge.
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Stay Suite Residence Alanya
Kargicak, Turkey
Residential quarter Modern complex in the developed area of Alanya, Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security near Lake Bahcesehir and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Esenyurt, Turkey
Residential complex Anthill Fraser Residences
Sisli, Turkey
Residential complex Investment-attractive residential complex
Avsallar, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex New apartments with views of the sea and Aydos forest, in a residential complex with well-developed infrastructure, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 176,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Novyy masshtabnyy proekt s nasyschennoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new Avsallare apartments. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 50 to 150 square meters. Distance to the sea 1500 meters. An ideal combination of beaches and forests: the Avsallar region is located right on the Mediterranean coast, surrounded by dense, coniferous forests. Famous for its sandy beaches and coniferous forests, Avsallar rightfully deserves the title of the greenest suburb of Alanya. Infrastructure Avsallar: The area is located 20 km from the center of Alanya from the side of Cleopatra Beach, and 95 km from Antalya Airport. Public transport runs along the sea. Of the infrastructure in Avsallar, basic is everything you need, including a farm bazaar, network supermarkets, currency exchanges, ATMs, and various services. It is easy to find a good selection of restaurants, bakeries, Turkish cafes. The area is actively growing and new apartments in Avsallar are easy to find, while there are houses with both chic and modest infrastructure.
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v Okudzhalare
Okurcalar, Turkey
Completion date: 2025

A premium project with panoramic sea views in the developing Okurjalar region, just 500 meters from the coast. Courting transfer to the sea and its own private beach.  The complex consists of three blocks on an area of 7200 m2.  Apartments with a layout of 2 + 1 with a total area of 75 m2 and duplexes 2 + 1 on the last floors with a total area of 98 m2 will be presented. and one apartment in Block 3 + 1 125 m2.

Rich infrastructure with an open and indoor pool, Turkish hammam, sauna, spa, fitness room, playground and cinema under the open sky.

The construction company offers 24 months of installments.
Apartment building Investicionnyy proekt v Mersine
Erdemli, Turkey
from € 73,000
55 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2024

PRICES OF SHOK!!! NEW PROJECT
1 + 1 from 50,000 euros – 65 m2
2 + 1 from 74,000 euros – 100 m2
5% DISCOUNT FOR full preparation
PAYMENT 40% + 12 months. IN THE DISCRIPTION
DATE OF THE SCIENTIFICATION: 03/31/2023 DATE OF THE COMPLETION: 05/31/2024
1 block 10 floors
Located in Kocahasanlıdadır, WESTERN ERDEMLI
DRUG FEATURES
1. OPEN POOL
2. OPEN PARKING
3. CHILD PLACE
5. CAMELIA
6. BARBECY CAPPY
CHARACTERISTICS OF THE GENERAL USE ZONE
1. HAMMAM
2. SAUNA
3. FITNES
4. SETTLY TENNIS

Realting.com
Go