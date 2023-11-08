Frequently Asked Questions on New Buildings in Kazakhstan
What documents do foreigners need to have in order to buy a house in a new building in Kazakhstan?
The purchase of new real estate is available to foreigners who have a passport and a residence permit. These documents must be accompanied by the consent of the spouse for the purchase of housing. If the buyer is not married, you must provide a certificate confirming that.
Are there any restrictions for foreigners buying apartments in new build houses in Kazakhstan?
There are no restrictions. Foreign nationals have the right to purchase real estate from a developer in Kazakhstan with any meterage. The purchased property can be used for personal residence or for renting.
What cities are in greatest demand among buyers of new residential projects in Kazakhstan?
The leaders in the sales of new housing are Almaty and Astana. These are the two major metropolitan areas of the country, where locals and foreigners are eager to buy apartments. There is also a high demand for new buildings in Shymkent and Aktau.
How much do they ask on average for a square meter of Kazakhstan's new build properties?
In Almaty, a square meter is priced at 2,000-3,000 euros, and in Astana and Shymkent at 1,500-2,000 euros. In other cities, the cost per square meter varies from 700 to 1500 euros.