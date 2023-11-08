  1. Realting.com
New buildings for sale in Kazakhstan

Almaty Region
5
Talgarskiy rayon
5
Panfilovskiy selskiy okrug
5
Cottage village Stil - 100 126
Cottage village Stil - 100 126
Almerek, Kazakhstan
from
€53,591
Developer: Tam Kurylys
< p > Description: < p > "STIL" — a modern, comfortable and simple house with three bedrooms on the second floor and a living room with kitchen on the first floor. The houses for this project are warm and earthquake resistant. By buying such a house, you also become the owner of the site. < p > The floating roof — is convenient!< br / > A lounger with an umbrella, a snack table, a laptop with a good movie and ... the roof becomes not only a favorite place in the house, but also in the envy of all the neighbors!< p > Technical data: < p > Construction material – Eco - panel < p > Total area — 100/126 square meters.
Cottage village Komfort - 86
Cottage village Komfort - 86
Almerek, Kazakhstan
from
€52,451
Developer: Tam Kurylys
Modern two-level cottage, with various classic layouts, with a total area of 86 sq.m. 1 - floor: entrance hall, bathroom, kitchen and living room. 2 - th floor: 3 bedrooms and bathroom. The house is warm and earthquake-resistant. By purchasing such a cottage, you also become the owner of the land. Sales hit from 2011 to the present! Technical data: Building material – Eco - panel Total area — 86 sq.m.
Cottage village Prestizh - 199
Cottage village Prestizh - 199
Almerek, Kazakhstan
from
€68,415
Developer: Tam Kurylys
< p > Prestige — modern comfortable house in a simple way with three bedrooms on the second floor and a living room with kitchen on the first floor. < p > The technology for the construction of foam cabins is especially popular in Germany, the Netherlands and the Scandinavian countries, where the blocks are called "biblocks", since only ecological natural components are used as a source. raw materials. < / p > < p > < br /> Foam blocks ( ) — is a light cellular concrete obtained by hardening a solution consisting of cement, sand and water, as well as foam. This foam provides the necessary air content in concrete and its uniform distribution throughout the mass in the form of closed cells. < p > < p > Technical data: < p > Construction material – Eco - panel < p > Total area — 199 square meters.
Cottage village Valdek
Cottage village Valdek
Almerek, Kazakhstan
from
€18,244
Developer: Tam Kurylys
< p > Benefits to other apartments: < / p >< ul >< li > Functional and ergonomic layout of the apartment; < / li >< li > The presence of a bedroom, a living room of the studio; < / li >< li > All central engineering communications; < / li >< li > Free transport routes 25 minutes from the city center; < / li >< li > Healthy ecology, air in 2 times cleaner than in the city; < / li >< li > Prospects for the development of the city in the north direction; < / li >< li > Developed infrastructure of the town. < / li >< /ul >
Cottage village Milan
Cottage village Milan
Almerek, Kazakhstan
from
€27,366
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Tam Kurylys
< p > Benefits to other apartments: < / p >< ul >< li > Functional and ergonomic layout of the apartment; < / li >< li > The presence of a bedroom, a living room of a studio; < / li >< li > All central engineering communications; < / li >< li > Free transport routes 25 minutes from the city center; < / li >< li > Healthy ecology, air in 2 times cleaner than in the city; < / li >< li > Prospects for the development of the city in the north direction; < / li >< li > Developed infrastructure of the town. < / li >< /ul >< p > Description: < / p >< p > House 3 - floor, 2 - x driveway, for 24 apartments, in the entrance 12 apartments. < / p >< p > Cleaner separation. < / p >< p > Apartments from 38.4 - 50.7 sq.m., 1 - 2 bedroom apartments < / p >< p > Stroymaterial — aerated concrete block. < / p >

Frequently Asked Questions on New Buildings in Kazakhstan

What documents do foreigners need to have in order to buy a house in a new building in Kazakhstan?

The purchase of new real estate is available to foreigners who have a passport and a residence permit. These documents must be accompanied by the consent of the spouse for the purchase of housing. If the buyer is not married, you must provide a certificate confirming that.

Are there any restrictions for foreigners buying apartments in new build houses in Kazakhstan?

There are no restrictions. Foreign nationals have the right to purchase real estate from a developer in Kazakhstan with any meterage. The purchased property can be used for personal residence or for renting.

What cities are in greatest demand among buyers of new residential projects in Kazakhstan?

The leaders in the sales of new housing are Almaty and Astana. These are the two major metropolitan areas of the country, where locals and foreigners are eager to buy apartments. There is also a high demand for new buildings in Shymkent and Aktau.

How much do they ask on average for a square meter of Kazakhstan's new build properties?

In Almaty, a square meter is priced at 2,000-3,000 euros, and in Astana and Shymkent at 1,500-2,000 euros. In other cities, the cost per square meter varies from 700 to 1500 euros.
