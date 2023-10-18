  1. Realting.com
Residential complex KALEVI PANORAMA RESIDENCE
Residential complex KALEVI PANORAMA RESIDENCE
Tallinn, Estonia
from
€245,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: GK FSK
Kalevi Panorama is a modern architectural integrity. Three buildings with amazing panoramic views of all of Tallinn.  A luxurious appearance, tastefully created rooms and a quality interior are embedded in the heart of the project. Kalevi Panorama is located in the rapidly developing area of Juhkentali and is one of the most notable new buildings in the center of Tallinn. The main trumps of « Kalev Panorama » are the best city views, the amenities provided by the « Smart Home » solutions, as well as the unique location – houses are located in greenery and silence, but at the same time remain a stone's throw from the city noise and bustle. ✔ Kalev Panorama is built of monolithic concrete, a system of beams and plates. The walls separating the apartments are made of combined multilayer light block blocks and soundproofed. The outer walls are made of energy-efficient light elements, dividing floors and a roof of monolithic concrete; the roof is partially green, covered with roll. Buildings correspond to energy efficiency class B. ✔ Buildings are characterized by high soundproofing properties and high heat capacity, an aluminum profile with 3-fold glazing and rotary windows. Balcony and loggia fences are made of hardened whole glass. The height of the ceilings in the room is 2.70 m. All parking spaces are located on a guarded underground parking, and each apartment has its own pantry ( on -1 and -2 floors ). The selling price of apartments is indicated without taking into account the cost of the pantry and parking space. ✔ The modern « Smart Home » system is installed in the residential building, which allows you to control and manage the costs of your apartment in real time. In apartments facing the south side, an air conditioning system has already been installed. ✔ The floors in the apartment are covered with natural oak flooring, which makes the house warm and cozy. The rooms have central heating with floor heating.    
FAQ on new buildings in Estonia

How much does a square meter cost in new buildings in Estonia?

The price of a square meter of new housing varies from 800 to 2700 euros. The most expensive apartments in new buildings in Estonia are sold in the capital - Tallinn. Their square meter costs 2400-2700 euros. New properties in Tartu and Narva are two times cheaper. The lowest prices per square meter are set in Elva and Paide (800-1000 euros).

In which Estonian cities apartments in new buildings are in biggest demand?

Good sales figures are observed in the capital - Tallinn. Apartments in residential complexes in Estonia in Tartu are also in great demand. It is the second largest city in the country after Tallinn, where there is a well-developed infrastructure and many places for recreation. The top 5 popular locations also include Narva, Viljandi and Rakvere.

Do foreigners have the right to buy apartments and houses from a developer in Estonia?

Yes, foreigners are allowed to buy new property throughout the country. The number of properties is not limited. The purchased housing can be used for personal use, rent and resell.
