FAQ on new buildings in Estonia
How much does a square meter cost in new buildings in Estonia?
The price of a square meter of new housing varies from 800 to 2700 euros. The most expensive apartments in new buildings in Estonia are sold in the capital - Tallinn. Their square meter costs 2400-2700 euros. New properties in Tartu and Narva are two times cheaper. The lowest prices per square meter are set in Elva and Paide (800-1000 euros).
In which Estonian cities apartments in new buildings are in biggest demand?
Good sales figures are observed in the capital - Tallinn. Apartments in residential complexes in Estonia in Tartu are also in great demand. It is the second largest city in the country after Tallinn, where there is a well-developed infrastructure and many places for recreation. The top 5 popular locations also include Narva, Viljandi and Rakvere.
Do foreigners have the right to buy apartments and houses from a developer in Estonia?
Yes, foreigners are allowed to buy new property throughout the country. The number of properties is not limited. The purchased housing can be used for personal use, rent and resell.