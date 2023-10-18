Tallinn, Estonia

from €245,000

Completion date: 2023

Kalevi Panorama is a modern architectural integrity. Three buildings with amazing panoramic views of all of Tallinn. A luxurious appearance, tastefully created rooms and a quality interior are embedded in the heart of the project. Kalevi Panorama is located in the rapidly developing area of Juhkentali and is one of the most notable new buildings in the center of Tallinn. The main trumps of « Kalev Panorama » are the best city views, the amenities provided by the « Smart Home » solutions, as well as the unique location – houses are located in greenery and silence, but at the same time remain a stone's throw from the city noise and bustle. ✔ Kalev Panorama is built of monolithic concrete, a system of beams and plates. The walls separating the apartments are made of combined multilayer light block blocks and soundproofed. The outer walls are made of energy-efficient light elements, dividing floors and a roof of monolithic concrete; the roof is partially green, covered with roll. Buildings correspond to energy efficiency class B. ✔ Buildings are characterized by high soundproofing properties and high heat capacity, an aluminum profile with 3-fold glazing and rotary windows. Balcony and loggia fences are made of hardened whole glass. The height of the ceilings in the room is 2.70 m. All parking spaces are located on a guarded underground parking, and each apartment has its own pantry ( on -1 and -2 floors ). The selling price of apartments is indicated without taking into account the cost of the pantry and parking space. ✔ The modern « Smart Home » system is installed in the residential building, which allows you to control and manage the costs of your apartment in real time. In apartments facing the south side, an air conditioning system has already been installed. ✔ The floors in the apartment are covered with natural oak flooring, which makes the house warm and cozy. The rooms have central heating with floor heating.