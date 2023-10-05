Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Morocco
  3. Residential
  4. Prefecture of Casablanca
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Prefecture of Casablanca, Morocco

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room apartment in prefecture d arrondissements de Casablanca-Anfa, Morocco
3 room apartment
prefecture d arrondissements de Casablanca-Anfa, Morocco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
Je mets en vente un bel appartement à ryad raha route d'Azban. Sa superficie 63 mètres. …
€4,000
Apartment in prefecture d arrondissements de Casablanca-Anfa, Morocco
Apartment
prefecture d arrondissements de Casablanca-Anfa, Morocco
Area 5 300 m²
Aykana real estate agency is selling land in Casablanca Bir Anzarane. Magnificent land has a…
€31,09M

Properties features in Prefecture of Casablanca, Morocco

with ocean view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir