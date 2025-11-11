Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Marrakech-Safi, Morocco

4 properties total found
6 bedroom house in Essaouira Province, Morocco
6 bedroom house
Essaouira Province, Morocco
Bedrooms 6
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
This hotel enjoys a unique location: on the front line of the ramparts of Essaouira's UNESCO…
$735,600
Villa 4 bedrooms in Marrakech-Safi, Morocco
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marrakech-Safi, Morocco
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Your agency Espace Home Immobilier offers you this villa of 600 m² with a beautiful plot of …
$2,06M
Villa 9 bedrooms in Marrakesh, Morocco
Villa 9 bedrooms
Marrakesh, Morocco
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 12 000 m²
Number of floors 1
$3,86M
Villa 9 bedrooms in caidat dOulad Hassoune, Morocco
Villa 9 bedrooms
caidat dOulad Hassoune, Morocco
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 11 000 m²
Number of floors 2
Palmpy grove
$3,28M
