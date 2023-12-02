Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Morocco
  3. Commercial
  4. caidat de Ighrem N Ougdal

Commercial real estate in caidat de Ighrem N Ougdal, Morocco

offices
6
45 properties total found
Commercial in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 21 250 m²
EXCLUSIVELY. AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a farm in Brachoua. titled property loca…
€1,20M
per month
Leave a request
Commercial in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 42 903 m²
EXCLUSIVELY AYKANA real estate agencies is selling agricultural land in Tiflet. Agricultural…
€749,833
per month
Leave a request
Commercial 2 bedrooms in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 2
Area 73 000 m²
EXCLUSIVELY. AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a Farm in Sidi Battache province Ben Sli…
€1,87M
per month
Leave a request
Commercial in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 70 000 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a farm in Nkheila Province of Khémisset. Farm of 7 he…
€3,75M
per month
Leave a request
Commercial in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 36 000 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a farm in Skhirat. Farm of 3.6 hectares with 1000 fru…
€1,52M
per month
Leave a request
Commercial in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 63 000 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies are selling a farm in Allal Al Bahraoui. 30 minutes from Rabat, …
€2,05M
per month
Leave a request
Commercial in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 15 000 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a farm in Bouznika. A large farm with a total area of…
€1,22M
per month
Leave a request
Commercial in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 20 000 m²
EXCLUSIVELY. AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a farm in Tiflet. Farm with an area of 2…
€599,867
per month
Leave a request
Office 2 bedrooms in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Office 2 bedrooms
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an office in Rabat at the bottom of Agdal. Apartment …
€727,963
per month
Leave a request
Commercial in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 13 000 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a farm in Benslimane. A farm located in Benslimane. A…
€674,850
per month
Leave a request
Commercial 2 bedrooms in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 21 000 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a farm in Khemisset. A lake front farm, on 2.1 hectar…
€1,12M
per month
Leave a request
Commercial in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 28 614 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling agricultural land in Sala Al Jadida. Land with an are…
€949,789
per month
Leave a request
Commercial in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 10 000 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling agricultural land in Tiflet Ain Johra. Titled agricul…
€224,950
per month
Leave a request
Commercial in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 80 000 m²
Farmhouse for sale in Ain Aouda. A large farm of 8 ha in Ain Aouda on a national road. It ha…
€7,50M
per month
Leave a request
Commercial 3 bedrooms in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 31 250 m²
You want to buy a farm in Ait mimoun: Farm on the road and next to a beautiful forest for hi…
€674,850
per month
Leave a request
Commercial in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 160 000 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in Salé Essehoul. Land for sale with an RB ratin…
€6,00M
per month
Leave a request
Commercial with Bedrooms, with rent in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial with Bedrooms, with rent
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 103 m²
Building for sale in Temara Wifak. New building in R + 2 for sale in wifak Temara, near the …
€974,783
per month
Leave a request
Commercial in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 21 000 m²
Want to buy agricultural land in Temara Ain Aouda ? Land for sale with an area of 21,000 m²…
€1,31M
per month
Leave a request
Commercial 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 15 000 m²
Want to buy a farm in Bouznika ? A large and beautiful farm with an area of 1.5 Ha in Bouzn…
€1,25M
per month
Leave a request
Commercial in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 30 000 m²
Want to buy a Farm in Benslimane? A large farm of 3 Hectares with villa on 228 sqm, in Bensl…
€1,12M
per month
Leave a request
Commercial in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 40 000 m²
Want to buy a farm in Benslimane? A farm of 4 hectares titled at the edge of the asphalt roa…
€1,06M
per month
Leave a request
Commercial 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms, with patio in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms, with patio
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 6 600 m²
Want to buy a farm in Khmisset? Farm in Ain Johra 40 minutes from Rabat, on agricultural lan…
€649,856
per month
Leave a request
Commercial in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 50 000 m²
Do you want to buy a farm in Meknès Boufekrane? a five hectare farm with very modern villa, …
€1,70M
per month
Leave a request
Commercial in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 70 000 m²
You want to buy a farm in Rabat? A large farm of 7 hectares in Rabat with a breathtaking vie…
€5,25M
per month
Leave a request
Commercial with Bedrooms in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial with Bedrooms
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 1 500 m²
Farmhouse for sale in Kenitra. In Kenitra near Plage des Nations, a plot of 1500 m² with hou…
€874,806
per month
Leave a request
Commercial in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 20 700 m²
Want to buy a farm in Khemisset? A farm near Dayet Erroumi, with an area of 2 hectares and 7…
€249,944
per month
Leave a request
Commercial in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 10 000 m²
Want to buy a farm in Khemisset? Farm with an area of one hectare, including several fruit t…
€299,933
per month
Leave a request
Commercial in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 75 000 m²
You want to buy a farm in Meknes? Farm with an area of 7.5 ha titled and located 13km from M…
€1,75M
per month
Leave a request
Commercial in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Commercial
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 35 000 m²
Want to buy a farm in Khemisset Tiflet? Farm on a main road and with an area of 3.5 ha, incl…
€574,872
per month
Leave a request
Hotel with Bedrooms, with patio in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Hotel with Bedrooms, with patio
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 244 m²
Want to buy a Riad in Rabat Medina? GUEST HOUSE titled and well located in the MEDINA DE RAB…
€1,50M
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir