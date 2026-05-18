Immigration programs in Moldova

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Residence permit
Residence permit in Moldova
Residence permit in Moldova
Moldova Moldova
from
$10,000
Immigration Program Type Residence permit
Process duration from 1 months
Integrated service opening a company in IT Park Moldova registration of IT company bank account Registration as a resident in IT Park Moldova IT digital visa for founders and partners Additional services: Business support (accountant + lawyer) Mascaling business in other co…
Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
Leave a request
Second citizenship
Second citizenship in Moldova
Second citizenship in Moldova
Moldova Moldova
from
$20,000
Immigration Program Type Second citizenship
Process duration from 12 months
Citizenship based on historical roots.The procedure for forming a dossier is a month.The Moldovan citizenship dossier can be used to obtain Romanian citizenship in parallel
Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
Leave a request
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