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Second citizenship in Moldova

Moldova Moldova
Process duration: from 12 months
Costs: from
$20,000
;
Second citizenship in Moldova
Second citizenship
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About the Immigration Program

Citizenship based on historical roots.

The procedure for forming a dossier is a month.

The Moldovan citizenship dossier can be used to obtain Romanian citizenship in parallel.

Advantages
Process duration
Process duration
from 12 months
Costs
Costs
from
$20,000
Additional income
Additional income
Yes
Duration
Duration
18 months
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Second citizenship in Moldova
Moldova Moldova
from
$20,000
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Other Immigration Programs
Residence permit
Residence permit in Moldova
Residence permit in Moldova
Moldova Moldova
from
$10,000
Immigration Program Type Residence permit
Process duration from 1 months
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Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
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