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Residence permit in Moldova

Moldova Moldova
Process duration: from 1 months
Costs: from
$10,000
;
Residence permit in Moldova
Residence permit
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About the Immigration Program

Integrated service opening a company in IT Park Moldova

  • registration of IT company
  • bank account
  • Registration as a resident in IT Park Moldova
  • IT digital visa for founders and partners
  • Additional services:
  • Business support (accountant + lawyer)
  • Mascaling business in other countries
  • support in the procedure for obtaining citizenship by naturalization /marriage / investment
  • networking/marketing/advertising
Advantages
Process duration
Process duration
from 1 months
Costs
Costs
from
$10,000
Duration
Duration
1 months
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Residence permit in Moldova
Moldova Moldova
from
$10,000
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Other Immigration Programs
Second citizenship
Second citizenship in Moldova
Second citizenship in Moldova
Moldova Moldova
from
$20,000
Immigration Program Type Second citizenship
Process duration from 12 months
Citizenship based on historical roots.The procedure for forming a dossier is a month.The Moldovan citizenship dossier can be used to obtain Romanian citizenship in parallel
Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
Leave a request