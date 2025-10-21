Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in San Pedro Pochutla, Mexico

4 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Puerto Angel, Mexico
Villa 3 bedrooms
Puerto Angel, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 674 m²
Endless Oceanfront Living on the Oaxacan Riviera – The Porfiria Floorplan at Villas Biznaga …
$571,000
Villa in Puerto Angel, Mexico
Villa
Puerto Angel, Mexico
Area 2 612 m²
Discover the art of SLOW LIVING on the Oaxacan Riviera! Villas Biznaga is a thoughtfully pla…
$510,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Puerto Angel, Mexico
Villa 2 bedrooms
Puerto Angel, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 445 m²
Experience coastal sophistication at Pelicanos, located in Playa Aragón, Oaxaca. Your journe…
$479,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Puerto Angel, Mexico
Villa 3 bedrooms
Puerto Angel, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 521 m²
Endless Oceanfront Living on the Oaxacan Riviera – The Organo Floorplan at Villas Biznaga St…
$692,000
Properties features in San Pedro Pochutla, Mexico

