Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Mexico
  3. San Pedro Pochutla
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in San Pedro Pochutla, Mexico

apartments
5
houses
5
10 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Puerto Angel, Mexico
Villa 3 bedrooms
Puerto Angel, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 674 m²
Endless Oceanfront Living on the Oaxacan Riviera – The Porfiria Floorplan at Villas Biznaga …
$571,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Puerto Angel, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Puerto Angel, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 281 m²
Located in the laid back beach town of Puerto Angel. Living in the tropics is all about bein…
$368,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa in Puerto Angel, Mexico
Villa
Puerto Angel, Mexico
Area 2 612 m²
Discover the art of SLOW LIVING on the Oaxacan Riviera! Villas Biznaga is a thoughtfully pla…
$510,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
AdriastarAdriastar
2 bedroom house in Puerto Angel, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Puerto Angel, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 364 m²
Located in the exclusive residential community of La Mina, Puerto Ángel. Wake up every day t…
$1,04M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Puerto Angel, Mexico
Villa 2 bedrooms
Puerto Angel, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 445 m²
Experience coastal sophistication at Pelicanos, located in Playa Aragón, Oaxaca. Your journe…
$479,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Puerto Angel, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Puerto Angel, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 133 m²
Located in the laid back beach town of Puerto Angel. Experience the ultimate Costa Chica lif…
$219,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Estate Service 24Estate Service 24
Villa 3 bedrooms in Puerto Angel, Mexico
Villa 3 bedrooms
Puerto Angel, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 521 m²
Endless Oceanfront Living on the Oaxacan Riviera – The Organo Floorplan at Villas Biznaga St…
$692,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in San Pedro Pochutla, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
San Pedro Pochutla, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 884 m²
Located beachfront on Zipolite beach. This beautifully maintained 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom pen…
$379,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in San Pedro Pochutla, Mexico
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
San Pedro Pochutla, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 601 m²
Welcome to Sixa Nido, located in the gated community of Mi Pueblito Salchi, just moments awa…
$139,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Property InvestProperty Invest
Condo 2 bedrooms in Puerto Angel, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Puerto Angel, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 056 m²
Located in the laid-back beach town of Puerto Angel. Living in the tropics is all about bein…
$379,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English

Properties features in San Pedro Pochutla, Mexico

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go