Houses for sale in San Pablo de las Salinas, Mexico

2 bedroom house in San Pablo de las Salinas, Mexico
2 bedroom house
San Pablo de las Salinas, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Two -level house, with 144 m2 of land, 180 m2 of construction, consists of:Patio, washing an…
$1,16M
3 bedroom house in San Pablo de las Salinas, Mexico
3 bedroom house
San Pablo de las Salinas, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 408 m²
M2 of land: 1328Construction m2: 408.5Housing house consisting-Accessing- COCINA-ESTANCIA,-D…
$10,14M
5 bedroom house in San Pablo de las Salinas, Mexico
5 bedroom house
San Pablo de las Salinas, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 375 m²
M2 of land: 250Construction m2: 375House that consists of;P.B:-sala-dining room,-cocina,-bat…
$4,08M
