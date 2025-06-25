Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Mexico
  3. Puerto Escondido
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Puerto Escondido, Mexico

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Puerto Escondido, Mexico
2 bedroom apartment
Puerto Escondido, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 248 m²
Live just steps from the sand in this beautifully designed 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment, …
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Puerto Escondido, Mexico

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go