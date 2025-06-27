Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Pachuca de Soto, Mexico

13 properties total found
3 bedroom house in San Antonio el Desmonte, Mexico
3 bedroom house
San Antonio el Desmonte, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
House developed on 2 levels that have the following characteristics:120 m2 of land, 250 m2 o…
$3,63M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Pachuca, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Pachuca, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
180 construction.180 of land.Pretty and wide house, it has an excellent distribution consist…
$2,93M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Pachuca, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Pachuca, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
OPPORTUNITY VALUEM2 of land: 202.65Construction m2: 270House for sale that has the following…
$4,13M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
3 bedroom house in Santa Julia, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Santa Julia, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 253 m²
House located in the Santa Julia neighborhood that has the following characteristics:170 m2 …
$3,05M
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Pachuca, Mexico
6 bedroom house
Pachuca, Mexico
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 284 m²
Parking, room, dining room, with good lighting, excellent location, the main bedroom has bat…
$3,08M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Pachuca, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Pachuca, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
House room in safe, private and quiet fractionation San MiguelLand surface: 174.48 m²Constru…
$2,66M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Pachuca, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Pachuca, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 153 m²
Single Opportunity Lovely House for Sale Fuentes del Valle Fractionation in Pachuca, Hidalgo…
$2,30M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Pachuca, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Pachuca, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Area 438 m²
438.64 m2 Construction320 M2 TerrenoIt is in private subdivision, house room has room, dinin…
$5,30M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Pachuca, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Pachuca, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 226 m²
OPPORTUNITY VALUE$ 2,835,000Commercial value$ 3,827,250226 construction.140 of land.Beautifu…
$2,84M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in San Pedro Nopancalco, Mexico
2 bedroom house
San Pedro Nopancalco, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
OPPORTUNITY VALUECommercial valueM2 of land: 136M2 of construction: 164.4Beautiful room room…
$1,99M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in San Pedro Nopancalco, Mexico
2 bedroom house
San Pedro Nopancalco, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
OPPORTUNITY VALUECommercial valueM2 of land: 136M2 of construction: 164.4Beautiful room room…
$2,80M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in San Antonio el Desmonte, Mexico
2 bedroom house
San Antonio el Desmonte, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 164 m²
OPPORTUNITY VALUECommercial valueM2 of land: 136M2 of construction: 164.4Beautiful house in …
$1,99M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Pachuca, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Pachuca, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Spacious house with commercial potential in Pachuca, Hidalgo📐 terreno: 200 m²🏗 Construction:…
$8,90M
Leave a request

Properties features in Pachuca de Soto, Mexico

