  1. Realting.com
  2. Mexico
  3. Municipio de Queretaro
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Municipio de Queretaro, Mexico

Querétaro
7
Juriquilla
6
15 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Juriquilla, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Juriquilla, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
By appointmentImmediate deliveryHouse located in the Juriquilla area that has the following …
$6,04M
5 bedroom house in Querétaro, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Querétaro, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 320 m²
Fantastic 2 -level house that has the following characteristics:339 m2 of land, 320 m2 of co…
$4,96M
6 bedroom house in Delegacion Josefa Vergara y Hernandez, Mexico
6 bedroom house
Delegacion Josefa Vergara y Hernandez, Mexico
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 547 m²
M2 of land: 1207Construction m2: 547Beautiful house in condominium that has the following ch…
$11,11M
TekceTekce
3 bedroom house in Juriquilla, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Juriquilla, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 269 m²
Magnificent house in residential subdivision Caletto, Queretaro that has the following chara…
$1,84M
3 bedroom house in Delegacion Josefa Vergara y Hernandez, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Delegacion Josefa Vergara y Hernandez, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Magnificent house located in gardens of the hacienda that has the following characteristics:…
$4,49M
4 bedroom house in Querétaro, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Querétaro, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 441 m²
Beautiful house located in Hacienda El Campanario Querétaro.The house consists of double hei…
$17,50M
4 bedroom house in Juriquilla, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Juriquilla, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 346 m²
House located in juriquilla that has the following characteristics:449 m2 of land, 346 m2 of…
$6,50M
3 bedroom house in Juriquilla, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Juriquilla, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Magnificent house located in gardens of the hacienda that has the following characteristics:…
$1,53M
4 bedroom house in Querétaro, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Querétaro, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 232 m²
M2 of land: 232.1Construction m2: 316.8House room developed in 3 levels, has: roofed parking…
$6,47M
2 bedroom house in Querétaro, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Querétaro, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Immediate deliveryBy appointmentYour new home awaits you! House that consists of:M2 of land:…
$2,41M
3 bedroom house in Querétaro, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Querétaro, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 279 m²
Investment opportunity with high performance.Acquisition at a price well below commercial va…
$4,16M
3 bedroom house in Querétaro, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Querétaro, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
House for sale in the Mallorca subdivision - A unique opportunity!Features:Terreno: 141 m²Co…
$1,50M
3 bedroom house in Juriquilla, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Juriquilla, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 460 m²
It measures 855 m2 of land, 460 m2 of construction.It has a room, before dining room, dining…
$7,26M
3 bedroom house in Querétaro, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Querétaro, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Linda House in Fractionation with Casa Club and Alberca, in excellent location, near Real Ca…
$2,90M
3 bedroom house in Juriquilla, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Juriquilla, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
House located in Residential Caletto that has the following characteristics:156 m2 of land, …
$3,41M
