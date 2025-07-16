Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in La Canada, Mexico

7 properties total found
2 bedroom house in La Canada, Mexico
2 bedroom house
La Canada, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Park Residential: Model F: 98 m2Amenities: Alberca, Party Hall, Gym, Children's Games, Pet Z…
$141,350
2 bedroom house in La Canada, Mexico
2 bedroom house
La Canada, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Park residential:Modelo B: 85 m2Amenities: Alberca, Party Hall, Gym, Children's Games, Pet Z…
$123,883
3 bedroom house in La Canada, Mexico
3 bedroom house
La Canada, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Park Residential: Model E: 138 m2.Amenities: Alberca, Party Hall, Gym, Children's Games, Pet…
$197,675
TekceTekce
3 bedroom house in La Canada, Mexico
3 bedroom house
La Canada, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Park Residential: Model H: 138 m2Amenities: Alberca, Party Hall, Gym, Children's Games, Pet …
$279,045
3 bedroom house in La Canada, Mexico
3 bedroom house
La Canada, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Park Residential: Model D: 98m2Amenities: Alberca, Party Hall, Gym, Children's Games, Pet Zo…
$141,726
3 bedroom house in La Canada, Mexico
3 bedroom house
La Canada, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Park Residential: Model C: 138 m2.Amenities: Alberca, Party Hall, Gym, Children's Games, Pet…
$196,331
3 bedroom house in La Canada, Mexico
3 bedroom house
La Canada, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Residential of the Model G: 138 m2 ParkAmenities: Alberca, Party Hall, Gym, Children's Games…
$148,928
