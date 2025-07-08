Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Mexico
  3. Jose Cardel
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Jose Cardel, Mexico

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Jose Cardel, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Jose Cardel, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
House room.Developed in 2 levels that have the following characteristics:Dining room, kitche…
$2,45M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Jose Cardel, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Jose Cardel, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 181 m²
Description: House room.Total land area 300.00 m2Construction surface 181.33 m2Dining Room K…
$2,45M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go