Houses for sale in Huixquilucan, Mexico

38 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Huixquilucan, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Huixquilucan, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
This beautiful house for sale, located in the exclusive Lomas de las Palmas subdivision, off…
$12,06M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Interlomas, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Interlomas, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 390 m²
Spectacular house for sale in the heart of Tecamachalco with luxury finishes and the best sp…
$15,00M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Interlomas, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Interlomas, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 702 m²
Immerse yourself in the exclusive charm of Royal Forest through this exceptional house (495.…
$25,89M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
2 bedroom house in Interlomas, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Interlomas, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 510 m²
Beautiful house in the real forest view with security 24 7 in a set of high -level houses in…
$20,50M
Leave a request
8 bedroom House in Interlomas, Mexico
8 bedroom House
Interlomas, Mexico
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 059 m²
1280 M2 Terreno1059 m2 of construction8 bedrooms8 bathrooms4 BathroomsSalaDining roomCocinaF…
$3,40M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Interlomas, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Interlomas, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 408 m²
Beautiful house in Lomas de las Palmas consisting of:-417.30 m2 of land- 408 m2 of construct…
$15,00M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Interlomas, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Interlomas, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 610 m²
Sale: $ 4,200,000 USD758 m2 of land610 m2 of construction120 m2 garden5 bedrooms with bathro…
$4,20M
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico
6 bedroom house
Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 712 m²
Spectacular house with beautiful and large gardenWith beautiful view to the forest 1 block f…
$22,50M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Huixquilucan, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Huixquilucan, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
This beautiful house for sale, located in the exclusive Lomas de las Palmas subdivision, off…
$12,30M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Interlomas, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Interlomas, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 390 m²
Sale: $ 9,600,000 mxn390 m2 of construction plus terrace180 m2 of land4 bedrooms3.5 bathroom…
$9,60M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in La Herradura, Mexico
5 bedroom house
La Herradura, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Good house for sale in Lomas de la HerraduraLocated in a very good streetSafe zoneExcellent …
$11,00M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Interlomas, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Interlomas, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 200 m²
900m2 of land,1,200 m2 of construction.3 bedrooms with option to a fourth4 bathrooms7 parkin…
$2,90M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Interlomas, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Interlomas, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 345 m²
Nice house in high surplus value area, excellent location for being a few minutes from Plaza…
$10,90M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in La Herradura, Mexico
4 bedroom house
La Herradura, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 520 m²
It is an extraordinary house in 2 floors plus the plant of the party hall. Published prices …
$15,99M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Mexico City, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Mexico City, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 700 m²
616 m2 of land700 m2 of construction3 bedrooms with dressing room, terrace and the main one …
$19,90M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Interlomas, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Interlomas, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 530 m²
Care builders or invisionists, house to remodel with large spaces in 530 construction with 4…
$14,40M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in La Herradura, Mexico
4 bedroom house
La Herradura, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 358 m²
Spectacular and modern house in forests of the horseshoeForest view454m2 terreno358m2 Constr…
$16,90M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Interlomas, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Interlomas, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 384 m²
House located in the Las Palmas subdivision that has the following characteristics:271 m2 of…
$12,50M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Interlomas, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Interlomas, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 119 m²
Sale: $ 39,599,000 mxnViews of the golf course | Located in one of the most exclusive and sa…
$39,60M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Mexico City, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Mexico City, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 415 m²
🏡 House for sale in Tecamachalco - Large and luminous spaces 🌞🌿Located in one of the most ex…
$11,70M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in La Herradura, Mexico
4 bedroom house
La Herradura, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 520 m²
It is an extraordinary house in 2 floors plus the plant of the party hall. Published prices …
$14,50M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Huixquilucan, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Huixquilucan, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 610 m²
, 6 cars 3 REC With Terraza Garden Games TerraceCall usPublished prices and availability can…
$19,00M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in La Herradura, Mexico
4 bedroom house
La Herradura, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 520 m²
It is an extraordinary house in 2 floors plus the plant of the party hall. Published prices …
$14,50M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Interlomas, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Interlomas, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 6
Area 358 m²
House developed on 2 levels that have the following characteristics:407 m2 of land, 358 m2 o…
$11,42M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Interlomas, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Interlomas, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 510 m²
Beautiful house is sold in Real Forest500m of land510m of construction3 bedrooms all with dr…
$20,00M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Interlomas, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Interlomas, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 383 m²
Beautiful house in horizontal condominium of only 12 houses located on closed street with do…
$10,40M
Leave a request
7 bedroom house in La Herradura, Mexico
7 bedroom house
La Herradura, Mexico
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 220 m²
Excellent opportunity to acquire a house in the horseshoe with 24 hrs safely.The house has:7…
$26,89M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Interlomas, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Interlomas, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 200 m²
Incredible house for sale in the Treasury of Lads PalmasIn subdivision Fuentes de las Lomas,…
$4,25M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Huixquilucan, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Huixquilucan, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 249 m²
This beautiful house for sale, located in the exclusive Lomas de las Palmas subdivision, off…
$11,05M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in La Herradura, Mexico
3 bedroom house
La Herradura, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
265.5 m2 Construction250 M2 TerrenoHouse that consists of:P.B: Parking, garden, access, stay…
$8,20M
Leave a request

Properties features in Huixquilucan, Mexico

Cheap
Luxury
