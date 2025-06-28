Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Guerrero, Mexico

House 11 bedrooms in Acapulco de Juarez, Mexico
House 11 bedrooms
Acapulco de Juarez, Mexico
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 340 m²
5000 m2 of land1340 m2 of constructionDouble main bedroom7 bedrooms with bathroom and dressi…
$5,50M
6 bedroom house in Puerto Marques, Mexico
6 bedroom house
Puerto Marques, Mexico
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 100 m²
Sale: $ 2,000,000 USDLive luxury and exclusivity in Real Diamond, Acapulco's most prestigiou…
$2,00M
2 bedroom house in Tixtla de Guerrero, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Tixtla de Guerrero, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
A house that has everything ... except owner📍 Lovers, Guerrero Tixtla - Lot 6, Apple 6, Modu…
$2,42M
4 bedroom house in Zihuatanejo, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Zihuatanejo, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 420 m²
Welcome to a unique opportunity to acquire an impressive house with direct access to the bea…
$10,00M
5 bedroom house in Acapulco, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Acapulco, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 497 m²
936.36 M2 Terreno745.11 m2 ConstructionProperty in residential zone 2 levels, with 5 bedroom…
$9,84M
4 bedroom house in Zihuatanejo, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Zihuatanejo, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 420 m²
Welcome to a unique opportunity to acquire an impressive house with direct access to the bea…
$10,00M
2 bedroom house in Chilapa de Alvarez, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Chilapa de Alvarez, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 691 m²
M2 of land: 1647.28Construction m2: 6912 -level room house. PA- Cocina- Sala- Dining roomPB-…
$9,22M
2 bedroom house in Acapulco, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Acapulco, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
House room with 62.78 m2 of land, 48.23 m2 of construction, consists of living room, bathroo…
$3,07M
3 bedroom house in Chilpancingo, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Chilpancingo, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 315 m²
Alegre Vista: where the best stories begin 🏡💫Imagine waking up every day in a home that comb…
$2,76M
3 bedroom house in Acapulco, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Acapulco, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 261 m²
House for sale*Only count*210 m2 of land, 261 m2 of construction.Nice house that is near the…
$2,56M
3 bedroom house in Iguala, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Iguala, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
By appointmentImmediate deliveryHouse located in the municipality of Iguala that has the fol…
$2,05M
3 bedroom house in Acapulco, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Acapulco, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 81 m²
OPPORTUNITY VALUEM2 of land: 600.15M2 of construction: 81.84House that consists of;P.B:-Pati…
$3,62M
7 bedroom house in Acapulco, Mexico
7 bedroom house
Acapulco, Mexico
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 627 m²
House developed on 2 levels that have the following characteristics:405 m2 of land, 627 m2 o…
$4,19M
2 bedroom house in Taxco, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Taxco, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 173 m²
House for sale for sale*Only count*2101 m2 of land173.32 m2 of constructionHouse that consis…
$4,21M
2 bedroom house in Taxco, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Taxco, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 293 m²
- Opportunity value$ 1 698,433- Commercial value$ 3, 589,250Excellent opportunity to acquire…
$2,87M
2 bedroom house in Acapulco, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Acapulco, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 176 m²
House for sale in villas Lomas de Mozimba - Acapulco, Guerrero✨ Comfort, amplitude and tranq…
$2,94M
House 90 bedrooms in Acapulco, Mexico
House 90 bedrooms
Acapulco, Mexico
Bedrooms 90
Area 4 600 m²
Number of homes30 properties with different degrees of work progress• 9 houses at 99.09%• 21…
$5,07M
4 bedroom house in Acapulco, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Acapulco, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 419 m²
By appointmentImmediate deliveryHouse developed in 3 levels that have the following characte…
$2,45M
3 bedroom house in Acapulco, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Acapulco, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
House for sale in residential condominium diamond - Acapulco, Guerrero✨ Live or invest in on…
$2,12M
