Houses for sale in Culiacan, Mexico

5 properties total found
3 bedroom house in La Presita, Mexico
3 bedroom house
La Presita, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 207 m²
Wide and comfortable house in excellent location within the La Presita neighborhood, a quiet…
$245,992
3 bedroom house in Culiacan Rosales, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Culiacan Rosales, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
Features:House with 188m2 construction, 110m2 of surface, has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, livin…
$77,510
3 bedroom house in Culiacan Rosales, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Culiacan Rosales, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Terreno: 284 M2Construction: 97 m22 level room houseMagnificate location near schools, parks…
$71,266
5 bedroom house in Culiacan Rosales, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Culiacan Rosales, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
House located in Rosario Uzarraga.Distributed with a parking drawer, dining room, garden, 2 …
$63,849
3 bedroom house in Culiacan Rosales, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Culiacan Rosales, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 273 m²
In 2 levels3 bedrooms2 bathroomssaladining roomcocina1 parking
$204,232
