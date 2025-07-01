Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuautitlan
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Cuautitlan, Mexico

House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Cuautitlan, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Cuautitlan, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 302 m²
House developed on 2 levels that have the following characteristics:199 m2 of land, 302 m2 o…
$3,78M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Cuautitlan, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Cuautitlan, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Land 34.61Construction 79.28House that consists of;P.B:-sala,-dining room,-Cocineta-Strio of…
$1,06M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Cuautitlan, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Cuautitlan, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
House room 120, m2 of land, 126 m2 of construction, developed on 2 levels that consists of t…
$1,24M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Cuautitlan, Mexico

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go