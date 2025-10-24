Condos for sale in Brisas de Zicatela, Mexico

Show property on map Show properties list
Condo 2 bedrooms in Brisas de Zicatela, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Brisas de Zicatela, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 679 m²
Own a luxurious 1,679 Ft2 condo at La Flia II, a beachfront development in La Barra, Puerto …
$750,000
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Brisas de Zicatela, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Brisas de Zicatela, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 237 m²
Located in the hot hub of La Punta Zicatela, Puerto Escondido!  This exclusive development c…
$408,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Brisas de Zicatela, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Brisas de Zicatela, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 087 m²
Located in the tranquil residential neighborhood of La Barra, Puerto Escondido. Altavista is…
$309,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Brisas de Zicatela, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Brisas de Zicatela, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 893 m²
Luxury living just steps from Zicatela beach & market! Experience the ultimate coastal lifes…
$238,000
