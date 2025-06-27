Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Mexico
  3. Baja California
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Baja California, Mexico

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
6 bedroom house in Mexicali, Mexico
6 bedroom house
Mexicali, Mexico
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 2 001 m²
House of a level consisting of living room, stamcia, kitchen, -Desayunador, cupboard, kitche…
$16,63M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Baja California, Mexico

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go