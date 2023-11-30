Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Port Louis, Mauritius

8 properties total found
Villa 10 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grand Baie, Mauritius
Villa 10 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront Villa for sale in Mauritius in the heart of Grand Baie - Pointes aux Canoniers ac…
€1,65M
4 room house in Riviere du Rempart, Mauritius
4 room house
Riviere du Rempart, Mauritius
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Exceptional view for this villa of great standing located in the village Azuri with its new …
€1,70M
3 room house in Triolet, Mauritius
3 room house
Triolet, Mauritius
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Close to the sea, luxury hotels, a golf course, this new ongoing project offers luxury villa…
€619,000
4 room house in Pereybere, Mauritius
4 room house
Pereybere, Mauritius
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 590 m²
Pereybère country side: This villa under construction with a panoramic view offers you all t…
€1,82M
3 room house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
3 room house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 226 m²
NEW PROJECT in Grand Baie: Original design, this single storey villa will offer you a living…
€455,000
5 room house with High standing Villa in Cap Malheureux, Mauritius
5 room house with High standing Villa
Cap Malheureux, Mauritius
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
In a natural and innovative environment just a stone's throw from the sea, offering all the …
€4,90M
3 room house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
3 room house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Apartment G + 2 for sale in Grand Baie very close to the beach accessible to foreigners 3…
€294,000
3 room house in Grand Baie, Mauritius
3 room house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 236 m²
PENTHOUSE R+2 - GRAND BAIE Penthouse G + 2 for sale in Pereybere very close to the beach …
€502,000
