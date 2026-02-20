Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Maldives
  3. Malé Atoll
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Malé Atoll, Maldives

Villa Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Malé Atoll, Maldives
Villa 1 bedroom
Malé Atoll, Maldives
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Ocean Front Villa, the villa has direct access to the ocean to the left of the hotel block. …
$524,829
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Malé Atoll, Maldives
Villa 1 bedroom
Malé Atoll, Maldives
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Ocean Villas are located directly on the ocean, in the most secluded part of the project, to…
$483,287
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Malé Atoll, Maldives
Villa 1 bedroom
Malé Atoll, Maldives
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Garden Villa is a two-level loft with increased privacy, located on the second line of the p…
$461,410
Leave a request
OneOne
Villa 2 bedrooms in Thulusdhoo, Maldives
Villa 2 bedrooms
Thulusdhoo, Maldives
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 1
🌴 Investing in Paradise: Private Villas in the Maldives Directly from the Developer A dir…
$415,433
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hotel Invest
Languages
English, Русский, Français
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Malé Atoll, Maldives

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go