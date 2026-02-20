Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Maldives
  3. Malé Atoll
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Malé Atoll, Maldives

apartments
5
houses
4
9 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Malé Atoll, Maldives
Villa 1 bedroom
Malé Atoll, Maldives
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Ocean Front Villa, the villa has direct access to the ocean to the left of the hotel block. …
$524,829
Villa 1 bedroom in Malé Atoll, Maldives
Villa 1 bedroom
Malé Atoll, Maldives
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Ocean Villas are located directly on the ocean, in the most secluded part of the project, to…
$483,287
1 bedroom apartment in Malé Atoll, Maldives
1 bedroom apartment
Malé Atoll, Maldives
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Apartments and private villas are now available in the Radisson RED Maldives hotel complex. …
$233,566
Villa 1 bedroom in Malé Atoll, Maldives
Villa 1 bedroom
Malé Atoll, Maldives
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Garden Villa is a two-level loft with increased privacy, located on the second line of the p…
$461,410
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Malé Atoll, Maldives
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Malé Atoll, Maldives
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Apartments and private villas are now available in the Radisson RED Maldives hotel complex. …
$233,566
1 bedroom apartment in Malé Atoll, Maldives
1 bedroom apartment
Malé Atoll, Maldives
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Direct participation in a project with guaranteed dollar income in a completely new niche of…
$428,530
1 bedroom apartment in Malé Atoll, Maldives
1 bedroom apartment
Malé Atoll, Maldives
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Direct participation in a project with guaranteed dollar income in a completely new niche of…
$233,566
1 bedroom apartment in Malé Atoll, Maldives
1 bedroom apartment
Malé Atoll, Maldives
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Direct participation in a project with guaranteed dollar income in a completely new niche of…
$346,346
Villa 2 bedrooms in Thulusdhoo, Maldives
Villa 2 bedrooms
Thulusdhoo, Maldives
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 1
🌴 Investing in Paradise: Private Villas in the Maldives Directly from the Developer A dir…
$415,433
