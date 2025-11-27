Villa Villas with direct ocean access at the Radisson RED hotel complex.

Ocean Front Villa, the villa has direct access to the ocean to the left of the hotel block.
Direct participation in a project with guaranteed dollar income in a completely new niche of the Maldives tourism market with maximum demand and no competition.
Investment terms:
Rental ROI up to 18%
Hotel management returns per year under the management of the #1 global brand.
Resale ROI up to 70%!
FLIPPING strategy - we'll calculate it individually! Income up to 70% per year!
Buyback guarantee!
If your plans change, we'll buy the property back from you for full purchase price!
Become a co-owner of a hotel managed by the #1 international lifestyle brand in the Maldives!
Villas for sale:
Rooms for sale:
Payment options:
Interest-free installment plan
15% discount with 100% payment
The complex will be the first high-quality project in Thulusdhoo – with full infrastructure, service, and design that meets international 4-star standards.
Thulusdhoo is a small inhabited island 30 minutes from Male. It already has basic tourist infrastructure: guesthouses, surf lodges, and small hotels rated 2-3-star.
Due to the lack of competition in this segment, the project will attract all tourist traffic in its category.
Project characteristics:
Leasehold: 50 years + 49 years
Construction:
Project infrastructure:
According to STR and Colliers, branded hotels demonstrate:
Price segment with the highest demand and no competition:
Rental yield: 15%-18%
Maximum operational efficiency thanks to the brand, professional management, and established tourist flow ensures above-average returns for resorts.