  1. Realting.com
  2. Maldives
  3. Malé
  4. Villa Villas with direct ocean access at the Radisson RED hotel complex.

Villa Villas with direct ocean access at the Radisson RED hotel complex.

Malé, Maldives
from
$522,100
BTC
6.2102745
ETH
325.5070376
USDT
516 192.0915126
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
14
Leave a request
ID: 32947
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/11/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Maldives
  • City
    Malé

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Ocean Front Villa, the villa has direct access to the ocean to the left of the hotel block.

  • Total area: 53 m²
  • Terrace: 14 m² + pool

Direct participation in a project with guaranteed dollar income in a completely new niche of the Maldives tourism market with maximum demand and no competition.

Investment terms:

Rental ROI up to 18%
Hotel management returns per year under the management of the #1 global brand.

Resale ROI up to 70%!
FLIPPING strategy - we'll calculate it individually! Income up to 70% per year!

Buyback guarantee!
If your plans change, we'll buy the property back from you for full purchase price!

Become a co-owner of a hotel managed by the #1 international lifestyle brand in the Maldives!

Villas for sale:

  • Garden Villa - EUR 390,000
  • Ocean Villa - EUR 420,000
    Ocean Front Villa - EUR 450,000

Rooms for sale:

  • Standard - EUR 179,000
  • Junior Suite - EUR 295,000
  • Suite - EUR 365,000

Payment options:

Interest-free installment plan

  • Down payment from 30%.
  • Secure the best price now.
  • At the official launch of sales, a contract with interest-free installment plan is signed.

15% discount with 100% payment

  • 100% payment upon signing the contract.
  • 15% discount on the base unit price.
  • *Guaranteed buyback upon completion of construction.

The complex will be the first high-quality project in Thulusdhoo – with full infrastructure, service, and design that meets international 4-star standards.

Thulusdhoo is a small inhabited island 30 minutes from Male. It already has basic tourist infrastructure: guesthouses, surf lodges, and small hotels rated 2-3-star.

Due to the lack of competition in this segment, the project will attract all tourist traffic in its category.

Project characteristics:

Leasehold: 50 years + 49 years

  • 97 hotel rooms from 34 m²
  • 42 ground villas with ocean access
  • 2 conference halls and a meeting room - total area 170 m²
  • Entertainment and commercial infrastructure - over 2,000 m²

Construction:

  • Commencement: Q1 2026
  • Completion: 2028

Project infrastructure:

  • Panorama restaurant and terrace with ocean views
  • Lobby bar and coworking area
  • Cinema and media room
  • Boutique and showroom for local brands
  • Children's playroom
  • Fitness center and outdoor yoga area
  • SPA complex and relaxation terrace
  • Play area and lounge spaces
  • Floating restaurant over the water
  • Floating SPA complex

According to STR and Colliers, branded hotels demonstrate:

  • 18-25% higher occupancy rates than non-chain and branded properties
  • 30-40% higher ADR (average daily rate) in comparable categories
  • Transparent service, marketing, and reporting standards

Price segment with the highest demand and no competition:

  • The project is being implemented in the $200-$350 per room range and $400-$600 per villa.
  • This is the least saturated segment of the Maldivian market, where demand consistently exceeds supply, and occupancy rates are traditionally higher than in luxury and budget formats (STR Global, 2023).

Rental yield: 15%-18%

Maximum operational efficiency thanks to the brand, professional management, and established tourist flow ensures above-average returns for resorts.

Location on the map

Malé, Maldives

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Villa Oceanfront villas at the Radisson RED hotel complex.
Malé Atoll, Maldives
from
$487,293
Villa Villas in the Radisson RED hotel complex
Malé Atoll, Maldives
from
$448,767
You are viewing
Villa Villas with direct ocean access at the Radisson RED hotel complex.
Malé, Maldives
from
$522,100
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Villa Oceanfront villas at the Radisson RED hotel complex.
Villa Oceanfront villas at the Radisson RED hotel complex.
Villa Oceanfront villas at the Radisson RED hotel complex.
Villa Oceanfront villas at the Radisson RED hotel complex.
Villa Oceanfront villas at the Radisson RED hotel complex.
Show all Villa Oceanfront villas at the Radisson RED hotel complex.
Villa Oceanfront villas at the Radisson RED hotel complex.
Malé Atoll, Maldives
from
$487,293
Finishing options Finished
Ocean Villas are located directly on the ocean, in the most secluded part of the project, to the right of the hotel block, offering maximum privacy and direct ocean access. Total area: 53 m² Terrace: 14 m² + pool Direct participation in a project with guaranteed dollar income in…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Villa Villas in the Radisson RED hotel complex
Villa Villas in the Radisson RED hotel complex
Villa Villas in the Radisson RED hotel complex
Villa Villas in the Radisson RED hotel complex
Villa Villas in the Radisson RED hotel complex
Show all Villa Villas in the Radisson RED hotel complex
Villa Villas in the Radisson RED hotel complex
Malé Atoll, Maldives
from
$448,767
Finishing options Finished
Garden Villa is a two-level loft with increased privacy, located on the second line of the project. Despite its location, the villa boasts stunning views: The second level (bedroom) offers direct ocean views. Total area: 52 m² Terrace: 29 m² + pool Direct participation in a …
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go