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Monthly rent of houses in Klaipeda County, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
House in Dercekliai, Lithuania
House
Dercekliai, Lithuania
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
$1,739
per month
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House in Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 1
$1,148
per month
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Languages
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