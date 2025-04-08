Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Dvariskes
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Dvariskes, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Dvariskes, Lithuania
House
Dvariskes, Lithuania
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale unfinished construction 130 sq.m. Double -dwelling house in Riešė. In addition, win…
$140,271
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Dvariskes, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes