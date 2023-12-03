Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lebanon
  3. Commercial
  4. Medawar

Commercial real estate in Medawar, Lebanon

Rmeil
3
3 properties total found
Office in Medawar, Lebanon
Office
Medawar, Lebanon
The project is a mixed-use, residential and commercial development launched in response to t…
€710,000
per month
Leave a request
Office in Medawar, Lebanon
Office
Medawar, Lebanon
The project is a mixed-use, residential and commercial development launched in response to t…
€260,000
per month
Leave a request
Shop in Medawar, Lebanon
Shop
Medawar, Lebanon
The project is a mixed-use, residential and commercial development launched in response to t…
€1,62M
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir