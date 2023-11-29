Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Land
  4. Salaspils

Lands for sale in Salaspils, Latvia

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Salaspils, Latvia
Plot of land
Salaspils, Latvia
Area 1 200 m²
Short - Choose arranged real estate with added value
Price on request
Leave a request
Plot of land in Salaspils, Latvia
Plot of land
Salaspils, Latvia
Available land plot in Salaspils for house construction. - Plot area 1201m2 - The land …
€15,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir