Lands for sale in powiat piski, Poland

7 properties total found
Plot of land in powiat piski, Poland
Plot of land
powiat piski, Poland
Area 1 938 m²
If you are looking for a plot with access to the lake, this offer is for you!!! …
€44,853
Plot of land in powiat piski, Poland
Plot of land
powiat piski, Poland
Area 1 728 m²
Do you dream of relaxing in an idyllic, green oasis of peace? Do you wa…
€44,056
Plot of land in powiat piski, Poland
Plot of land
powiat piski, Poland
Area 2 600 m²
If you are looking for a plot for the construction of a single-family house in Ru…
€57,013
Plot of land in powiat piski, Poland
Plot of land
powiat piski, Poland
Area 3 015 m²
New Lower PRICE !!! SO DO NOT WAIT AND CALL !!! …
€26,912
Plot of land in powiat piski, Poland
Plot of land
powiat piski, Poland
Area 4 974 m²
If you are looking for a large plot of land for little money, you have just found…
€19,735
Plot of land in powiat piski, Poland
Plot of land
powiat piski, Poland
Area 24 200 m²
Do you have an idea for a dream home? Do you think about harmony, natu…
€139,543
Plot of land in gmina Pisz, Poland
Plot of land
gmina Pisz, Poland
Area 1 000 m²
You are looking for an agricultural plot to pay attention to this offer. …
€4,984
